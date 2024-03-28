The SRH vs MI IPL 2024 proved to be like a forgettable dream for the bowlers as the match produced a total of 523 runs which was the most in any game of the cash-rich league. Batsmen such as Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Tilak Varma proved their mettle and played some match-defining knocks. Klaasen who played an innings of 80* runs jumped to the top of the Orange cap list and now has scored 143 runs from two games. Abhishek Sharma stands in the third spot with his 62-run innings and now has scored 95 runs in two games. MI batter Tilak Varma has also entered the top five and stands in the fourth spot with 89 runs from two games courtesy his 64-run innings. Virat Kohli stands in the second place with 98 runs from two matches whereas PBKS all-rounder Sam Curran is placed in the fifth spot with 86 runs from two matches. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill ended up winning the orange cap award and ended up being the top run scorer in the Indian Premier League 2024. Gill ended up scoring 890 runs from 16 games and smashed three centuries and four half-centuries. Gill will be in action against the Mumbai Indians and would look forward to conquering the top spot in Ahmedabad by playing a big innings. On the other hand, players such as RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and batsman Virat Kohli will be one of the key players who will be in the hunt to win the Orange cap this year.

IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

Pos. Player Name Team Runs HS 50 100 SR 1 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 143 80* 2 0 226.98 2 Virat Kohli RCB 98 77 1 0 142.02 3 Abhishek Sharma SRH 95 63 1 0 226.19 4 Tilak Varma MI 89 64 1 0 167.92 5 Sam Curran PBKS 86 63 1 0 134.37

(Updated after SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match)

(Important abbreviations: Pos: Position, HS: Highest Score, SR: Strike-Rate)

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar was the first Indian player to win the Orange Cap award whereas Delhi Capitals opener David Warner has won the Orange Cap most times. Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs in an IPL season which was 973 during the IPL 2016.

