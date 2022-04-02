With the series levelled, Pakistan and Australia face each other in the third and final One-Day International. The PAK vs AUS 3rd ODI 2022 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 02, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for PAK vs AUS 3rd ODI 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Pakistan Register Their Highest-Ever Run Chase in ODIs With Six-Wicket Win Over Australia in 2nd ODI, Level Series 1–1.

Pakistan were sensational in the second One Day International as they chased down a target of 349 runs to secure their highest run-chase in the format. Batting has been easy on this ground as 300+ scores have become a norm in the series. Both teams have enough quality to secure the series but remains to be seen as who can get over the line.

When Is Pakistan vs Australia 3rd ODI 2022? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Pakistan vs Australia 3rd ODI will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 02, 2022 (Saturday). The match has a start time of 03:30 PM IST and 03:00 PM according to Pakistan time.

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs Australia 3rd ODI 2022 On TV?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan vs Australia in India and will telecast the game on Sony Sports channels. Fans in Pakistan can watch the PAK vs AUS 3rd ODI on PTV Sports while Foxtel will telecast the game live in Australia.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming of Pakistan vs Australia 3rd ODI 2022 Online?

SonyLIV the official OTT platform of Sony Network will live stream the PAK vs AUS 3rd ODI 2022 in India. PTV Sports are the broadcasters in Pakistan. Live streaming coverage in Australia will be available on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2022 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).