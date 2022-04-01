Pakistan registered their highest-ever run chase in ODIs with a six-wicket victory against Australia in the second ODI of the three-game series in Lahore on Thursday. Babar Azam, Imam-Ul-Haq scored hundreds as Pakistan got to the 349-run total set by Australia with six balls to spare. Earlier, Australia got to this huge total due to Ben McDermott's maiden hundred and fifties from Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.

Pakistan chase 348 in full fashion! Many remarkable performances as we finally enter into winning mode. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/5EN9UI4nk1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2022

Today we registered our highest successful run chase in ODIs. In style 😉#BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/4sXT0W9OlH — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2022

