Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Pakistan and Sri Lanka lock horns in the PAK vs SL 2nd ODI 2025 on Friday, November 14. The PAK vs SL 2nd ODI 2025 is set to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The PAK vs SL 2nd ODI 2025 match was initially hit with a bit of uncertainty after several Sri Lanka players expressed their desire to travel back home following a deadly blast in Islamabad. Security conditions in Pakistan once again came under scrutiny, but later, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed that the PAK vs SL 2025 ODI series would continue and the PAK vs SL 2nd ODI was postponed by a day. PAK vs SL ODI Series 2025 To Continue Despite Sri Lankan Players Wanting to Return Home After Islamabad Bomb Blast, SLC Issues Stern Statement.

The PAK vs SL 1st ODI, which was played at the same venue on November 11, saw both teams play some exciting cricket. Salman Ali Agha struck an unbeaten 105* off 87 balls to propel the Pakistan National Cricket Team to a total of 299/5. And eventually, the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team fell agonisingly short of the target by just six runs. For Sri Lanka, this is a must-win situation as a victory would help them force a decider. A victory in the PAK vs SL 2nd ODI 2025 for Pakistan, on the other hand, would mean an unassailable 2-0 lead. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd ODI 2025 and Who Will Win PAK vs SL ODI?

PAK vs SL 2nd ODI 2025 Match Details

Match Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2025 Date Friday, November 14 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming or Telecast in India

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team will take on the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team in the second ODI of the series on Friday, November 14. The PAK vs SL 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and it will start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah To Play Sri Lanka ODIs Despite Attack on Residence.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2025?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODIs 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't be able to watch PAK vs SL 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For PAK vs SL 2nd ODI online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2025?

Just like the PAK vs SL live telecast, there would be no PAK vs SL live streaming available as well. Fans in India thus will not be able to watch PAK vs SL live streaming on any platform. However, fans can still follow PAK vs SL 2nd ODI 2025 live score updates on the Sri Lanka cricket team's official social media handle. Fans have an unofficial source to watch PAK vs SL live streaming and can do so on the Sport TV YouTube channel for free.

