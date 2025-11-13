Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 13: Several members of Sri Lanka's squad currently in Pakistan for a three-match ODI series against the hosts and a tri-nation series featuring Zimbabwe, have expressed concerns over their safety and have asked for permission to return home. This comes after the death of atleast 12 people and injury to 27 others following a suicide blast in Islamabad outside the district and session courts building in the capital's G-11 area on Tuesday, as per Dawn. PAK vs SL ODI Series Could Be Cancelled As Sri Lankan Players Reportedly Hesitant To Play Following Islamabad Bomb Blast.

The tour to Pakistan started with a six-wicket loss while chasing 300 at Rawalpindi on Thursday, and the second ODI of the three-match series, which was to take place on Thursday (November 13), will now be played on Friday (November 14). The PAK vs SL 3rd ODI is slated to be played on November 16. The tri-nation series, in T20I format, will start from November 17 onwards. A statement from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said, "Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was informed by the team management this morning that several members of the national team currently touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns."

Sri Lanka Cricket's Stern Statement

Sri Lanka Cricket confirms that a few players on the Pakistan tour have raised safety concerns and requested to return home. SLC says the tour will continue as scheduled, with replacements to be sent if anyone leaves, and actions reviewed after the tour. 🇱🇰🏏 pic.twitter.com/vggJsQyq4J — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) November 12, 2025

As per the statement, after this development, "SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party." Babar Azam Catch Video: Watch Star Pakistan Cricket Grab Flying One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama During PAK vs SL 1st ODI 2025.

In this context, SLC has instructed all players, support staff, and team management to continue with the tour as scheduled. SLC also made it clear if any player or member of the touring party decides to return back home even when the series is on as per directive issued by SLC, the board will "will immediately send replacements to ensure that the tour continues without interruption."

"If any player, players, or member of the support staff return despite SLC's directives, a formal review will be conducted to assess their actions, and an appropriate decision will be made upon the conclusion of the review," the statement concluded.

If players leave, it would be another major setback to this tour after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had pulled out of the tri-nation series due to airstrikes in Paktika which killed three up-and-coming local players, which ACB described as a "cowardly act carried out by the Pakistani regime." Zimbabwe was eventually roped in as a replacement for the tri-nation series.

