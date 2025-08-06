Mumbai, August 6: Top-ranked women’s T20I bowler Sadia Iqbal has earned a promotion to Category ‘A’ in Pakistan women’s central contracts list for the 2025/26 season. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also said Diana Baig (promoted from Category C to B) and Rameen Shamim (from Category D to C) have also earned contract upgrades. Sadia joined skipper Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin in terms of Category A players. Aliya Riaz (Category B), Natalia Parvaiz (Category D), Sidra Nawaz (Category D), Waheeda Akhtar (Category D). A total of 20 players have been awarded contracts across five categories, with 10 players placed in Category D. IRE-W vs PAK-W 2025: Pakistan Batter Sadaf Shamas Ruled Out of Ireland T20I Series.

To encourage young and budding cricketers, the PCB has also introduced an ‘E’ category, designated as the Emerging category, with the uncapped Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar, who has three ODIs and seven T20Is.

“Both players are members of the Ireland-bound Pakistan women’s squad, which is set to play three T20Is from 6 to 10 August in Dublin. Also, both players were part of the inaugural edition of the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup held in South Africa in January 2023,” added PCB.

The contracts, which run from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, see a substantial 50 per cent increase across all categories in player retainers. PCB added that the contracts were finalised by the women’s selection committee in consultation with head coach Muhammad Wasim. IRE-W vs PAK-W 2025: Ireland Announces 14-Member T20I Squad for Pakistan Series.

Pakistan are scheduled to feature in two ICC events – ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup (September-October 2025) and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (June 2026), in addition to playing bilateral series at home and away.

Category A: Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin

Category B: Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu

Category C: Rameen Shamim

Category D: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Category E: Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar

