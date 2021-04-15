The Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings are about to lock horns with each other in the IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two teams have had contrasting fortunes so far in the IPL 2021. Chennai Super Kings have lost their first game whereas, Punjab Kings have won their first match. In this article, we shall be speaking about the Dream11 team. This will help you build your playing XI for the match. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS: Chennai Super Kings Eye Improved Bowling Effort Against Formidable Punjab Kings.

Chennai Super Kings lost to Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 match. They lost the match by seven wickets. The Yellow Army lost the game with eight balls to spare. Punjab Kings on the other hand snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Rajasthan Royals. They won the game by four runs and the game witnessed Sanju Samson blazing guns for the side.

Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team for the game:

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – MS Dhoni (CSK), KL Rahul (PBKS) must be your keepers.

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Faf du Plessis (CSK), Suresh Raina (CSK), Robin Uthappa (CSK) must be the batsmen in your team.

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sam Curran (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) must be your all-rounders.

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers –Mohammad Shami (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Riley Meredith (PBKS), Deepak Chahar (CSK) must be your bowlers.

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: MS Dhoni (CSK), KL Rahul (PBKS), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Suresh Raina (CSK), Robin Uthappa (CSK), Sam Curran (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Mohammad Shami (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Riley Meredith (PBKS), Deepak Chahar (CSK).

MS Dhoni (CSK), must be your captain for this clash while KL Rahul (PBKS) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2021 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).