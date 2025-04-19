In any contest that is rain-affected, the stadium's infrastructure plays a major role, which came into prominence during the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match, where a fan highlighted M Chinnaswamy's excellent sub-air drainage system. Rain ensured that the toss and start of play were delayed, but as soon as the clouds went away, the covers came off, and a fan shot a video of on-field puddles getting soaked into the ground in a matter of minutes, which spread like wildfire on social media. M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for having the best drainage system in India. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lose Seven Wickets For 42 Runs in IPL 2025 Match Against PBKS.

Fan Showcases Excellent Sub-Air Drainage System at Bengaluru

Chinnaswamy subair drainage system 😍 pic.twitter.com/oaW2pT8QCr — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) April 18, 2025

