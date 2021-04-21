Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) meet in the match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both Punjab and Hyderabad are at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table. While PBKS have won a game out of three matches, SRH are yet to open their winning account. Meanwhile, stay tuned for PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2021. PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to get going so far in the tournament. The David Warner-led side lost to Kolkata knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Mumbai Indians (MI). SRH will now be looking to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, after defeating Rajasthan Royals in their opening match lost to Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. So both Punjab and Hyderabad will be looking to register wins. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg