The match 14 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) crossing swords with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The encounter takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (April 21). Occupying the bottom two places in the team standings, both these sides haven’t made a sensational start to the season and would be raring to get a victory in this fixture. While PBKS are seventh in the team standings with one win in three outings, SRH are at last place, having lost their first three games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other PBKS vs SRH match details. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Although Punjab have one of the most destructive batting line-ups this season with KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle in the ranks, their bowlers have let them down. Hence, the likes of Chris Jordan and Ravi Bishnoi can be included in this fixture. On the other hand, SRH lost two of their three games due to astonishing middle-order collapses, and the Orange Army needs to solve their woes soon. Providing stability to the middle-order, Kane Williamson can be added for this game. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other information. PBKS vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

IPL 2021 Live Score

PBKS vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 14 on Star Sports TV Channels

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the MI vs RCB clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

PBKS vs SRH Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 14 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the PBKS vs SRH match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

