PCB CEO Wasim Khan Says 'No Return Trip Requested for Sending Players to England'

Wasim Khan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

London, May 22: Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan had denied asking for a possible England tour of Pakistan in the future in lieu of giving green signal to their upcoming tour of the country. PCB agreed on principal to send the team to England in July for a series comprising of three Tests and as many T20Is.

"There is a lot of cricket to be played between now and 2022," Khan told Sky Sports. "I've had that question raised a few times; has there been a deal cut? Is something going to happen? Shoaib Akhtar & Rashid Latif Slam Pakistan Team ODI Captain Babar Azam, Call Him, ‘Vision-Less’.

"But the simple fact is -- and it's a genuine answer -- we need to get cricket back on again and now is probably not the time to try and leverage anything. Naturally things will take their course over the next two years."

Khan also pointed towards big-ticket teams who are scheduled to travel to Pakistan in the next couple of years according to the current FTP. But he insisted the entire focus of everyone is to bring normalcy to the game which has been severely hit due to coronavirus pandemic.

"We've got a lot of home series between now and then, which hopefully will all go successfully, and we'll give more confidence to the likes of Australia and England, who are due to tour in 2022. ‘Babar Azam Needs to Work On His English’ Says Tanvir Ahmed After Right-Hander Was Named Captain For Pakistan ODI Team.

"But this is about getting cricket back on again. The cricketers want to play and I think it's important for the global game as well that we start to bring a level of normalcy to playing cricket again -- whatever that may look like -- over the next six to 12 months."