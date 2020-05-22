Shoaib Akhtar & Rashid Latif Slam Pakistan Team ODI Captain Babar Azam, Call Him, ‘Vision-Less’

Babar Azam and Shoaib Akhtar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The newly crowned ODI captain of Pakistani cricket team Babar Azam has been criticized by Shoaib Akhtar and Rashid Latif as they called him vision-less. The two were quite baffled with Babar Azam’s first press conference which was conducted by the Pakistani Cricket Board after the batsman was been made the skipper of the team. Akhtar and Latif called him vision-less and the Rawalpindi Express asked him to hone his communications skills. Akhtar said that he should take notes from the former captain of Pakistan and current PM Imran Khan. ‘Babar Azam Needs to Work On His English’ Says Tanvir Ahmed After Right-Hander Was Named Captain For Pakistan ODI Team.

Latif went on to say that in the first press conference, usually, the captains talk about the future plans but we had Azam who made headlines for talking about English speaking skills and his comparisons with Virat Kohli. Babar should have made a strong statement rather than just following the script given to him. You have already showcased that your mental attitude and approach is not up to the mark,” he added.

Shoaib Akhtar went on to suggest that he needs to take a leaf out of Imran Khan's book. “Babar Azam wants to be a captain like Imran Khan but this does not mean that it will only be related to playing cricket. He needs to take a leaf out of PM Imran’s book with regards to personality as well,” said Shoaib Akhtar. The Rawalpindi Express said that Babar Azam has a lot to prove and not only has to improve his personality but also needs to lead the team from the front and maintain his fitness levels.