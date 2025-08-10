PD vs NDS Dream11 Prediction, 16th T20 DPL 2025: With a loss in the first game, and then two consecutive wins, Purani Dilli 6 are now roaring fine in the Delhi Premier League second edition. The PD vs NDS DPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 10, starting at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Purani Dilli 6 are currently placed fourth in the DPL 2025 points table, with four points from three matches, and a -0.95 NRR. Opponents North Delhi Strikers, who are set to lock horns with them next, are in the sixth spot. Priyansh Arya Credits Childhood Coach Sanjay Bhardwaj After Blazing Century in DPL 2025 (Watch Video).

The Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers DPL 2025 match is the 16th match of the ongoing tournament, and it will be held at the beautiful Arun Jaitley Stadium. Ahead of the vital encounter, North Delhi Strikers have played only two matches, winning one and losing one. NDS has a poor NRR of -0.135, but if they manage to win the Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers DPL 2025 match, an upward climb in the points table is certain. DPL 2025: Batters Light Up Arun Jaitley Stadium As East Delhi Riders Pull Off Record Chase Against Outer Delhi Warriors.

PD vs NDS DPL 2025 16th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Vansh Bedi (PD)

Batters: Lalit Yadav (PD), Sarthak Ranjan (NDS), Arnav Bugga (NDS)

All-Rounders: Pranav Pant (PD), Samarth Seth (PD)

Bowlers: Udhav Mohan (PD), Pardeep Parashar (PD), Rajneesh Dadar (PD), Kuldip Yadav (NDS), Harshit Rana (NDS)

PD vs NDS DPL 2025 16th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Harshit Rana (C), Vansh Bedi (VC)

PD vs NDS DPL 2025 16th T20 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Vansh Bedi (PD), Lalit Yadav (PD), Sarthak Ranjan (NDS), Arnav Bugga (NDS), Pranav Pant (PD), Samarth Seth (PD), Udhav Mohan (PD), Pardeep Parashar (PD), Rajneesh Dadar (PD), Kuldip Yadav (NDS), Harshit Rana (NDS)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match PD vs NDS DPL 2025?

Purani Dilli 6, having two back-to-back victories, are expected to win again in the PD vs NDS DPL 2025 match. PD have more in-form players like Vansh Bedi and Rajneesh Dadar. However, North Delhi Strikers captain Harshit Rana can cause them some trouble.

