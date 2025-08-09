Mumbai, August 9: Outer Delhi Warriors’ opener Priyansh Arya, after producing one of the standout knocks of the Delhi Premier League 2025, credited his childhood coach for inspiring his maiden century of the season. Outer Delhi Warriors (ODW) showcased a spirited batting display in their fourth game of the Delhi Premier League 2025 against East Delhi Riders, with opener Priyansh Arya stealing the spotlight through a scintillating 111 off just 56 balls, his first century of the season. Despite the heroic effort, ODW fell short as East Delhi Riders chased down the target in the final over. DPL 2025: Batters Light Up Arun Jaitley Stadium As East Delhi Riders Pull Off Record Chase Against Outer Delhi Warriors.

After East Delhi Riders won the toss and opted to bowl, ODW’s innings began with Priyansh Arya and Sanat Sangwan opening the batting. Sanat fell in the first over, but Priyansh anchored the innings with a masterclass in controlled aggression. Braving extreme heat and humidity, he struck 9 sixes and 7 fours, taking ODW to a commanding 231/7 in their 20 overs.

Priyansh Arya Scores Century in Delhi Premier League

Ar-YEAH 🙌 Priyansh Arya walked in calm, walked out with 111 off 56 against East Delhi Riders 🏏#DPL2025 pic.twitter.com/F6v2UE4XaC — FanCode (@FanCode) August 8, 2025

Reflecting on his performance, Priyansh said, “I took my time in the beginning of the innings this time, which helped me get set. My childhood coach, Mr. Sanjay Bhardwaj, had called me before the match and said, ‘Score a century for me today’, I’m glad I could do exactly that for him.”

Batting at number three, Karan Garg provided valuable support, scoring a quickfire 43 off 24 balls. His 92-run partnership with Priyansh proved vital in setting up the imposing total. DPL 2025: All-Round Brilliance Powers Purani Dilli 6 to 10-Run Win Over New Delhi Tigers.

“I was happy to be involved in that partnership at the top of the order,” Karan shared. “It felt great to contribute meaningfully to the team’s efforts.”

In response, East Delhi Riders had a shaky start, losing three wickets inside the powerplay. However, a match-winning stand between Anuj Rawat (85 off 34) and Arpit Rana (79 off 45) turned the tide. Their 130-run partnership powered East Delhi Riders to victory with four balls to spare, sealing the game by five wickets. While the result did not go ODW’s way, the match will be remembered for Priyansh Arya’s exceptional knock and the fighting spirit shown by the team.

