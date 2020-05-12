Played IPL With a Fracture, Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals During a Chat Show With Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues

Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo Credits: File Image)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that he played Indian Premier League (IPL) with a fracture. The spinner, however, was unaware that he has a fracture. Chahal revealed about his injury during a chat show ‘Double Trouble with Smriti & Jemi’, which is co-hosted by teammates Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues. Apart from Chahal, Indian women’s team leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was also part of the show. Smriti Mandhana Recalls When She Faced Mohammed Shami in Nets, Says Was Hit on Thigh by Pacer (Watch Video).

“I found out later that I had four fractures. I have even played IPL with a fracture. Our fingers are very important for us. If they stop working, we will have to start working outside the ground,” said Chahal.

The spinner also revealed how he shifted focus from chess to cricket. “My dad told me I could leave it after becoming a national champion and when I did, I told him, “ab nahi ho payega dad (I can’t do it anymore). I want to play cricket now. This was after I played World Cup in Ahmedabad in 2003. That is when I completely changed my focus to cricket,” Chahal added. PV Sindhu, Smriti Mandhana & Jemimah Rodrigues Talk on Menstrual Health and How Women Overcome Pain to Represent Country (Watch Video).

Chahal and Poonam talked about the art of leg-spin during the show. Poonam on being asked why she chose to become a leg-spinner said, “everyone goes for the easy things.” Chahal then further added, “everyone takes the stairs but we are the ones to climb Mount Everest.”