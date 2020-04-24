PM Imran Khan Recalls Pakistan’s Dominance Against India During His Playing Days, Says ‘Used to Feel Sorry for the Arch-Rivals’

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan has been persistent for a long time. The gentleman’s game is unarguably the most popular sport in both nations. Hence, the pressure on players is immense when the Asian giants lock horns in a cricket match. In recent times, India have been dominated Pakistan in the matches they played. However, that wasn’t the case back in the 90’s. Recalling those days, former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he used to feel ‘sorry’ for the then Indian side as they lost a lot of matches. The 67-year old even went on to say that the Indian captain would get ‘scared’ at the time of toss. Inzamam-Ul-Haq Points Out Difference Between India and Pakistan Teams During Early 90s.

“I used to feel sorry for the Indian team because we beat them so often. They were under a lot of pressure. When I used to go to toss with their captain, I’d look at his face & he would be looking scared. Our rivals in those days weren’t India,” the 1992 World Cup-winner was quoted as per saying by PakPassion Editor Saj Sadiq.

In the last few years, India and Pakistan have always locked horns only in multi-nation tournaments in which the Men in Blue have been dominant. In fact, India have won all the 12 World Cup matches which they have played against Pakistan. However, Pakistan are still leading the overall records.

In 199 international matches played between the two sides, Pakistan have clinched 86 games while 70 went to India’s favour. Also, 43 games have been drawn or tied. The last meeting between the two sides occurred the 2019 World Cup where the Virat Kohli-led side registered an 89-run triumph.