Rajasthan Royals Deletes & Blocks Netizen On Twitter for Racist Comment Hurled at a Player, Says ‘Racism Will Not Be Tolerated’

The official handle of the Rajasthan Royals has been one of the most entertaining social media pages as it constantly engages with the players. But when you get on the wrong side of the team, they surely make sure to give you a befitting reply. One such ugly incident happened recently when a netizen hurled a racist comment at the player from the Rajasthan Royals. Not only did the franchise delete the user but also blocked the person. The team chose to not name the player and in very stern words shared a post where they said that racism will not be tolerated. Darren Sammy Urges ICC and Other Cricket Boards to Support #BlackLivesMatter to Fight Racism.

RR's official Twitter handle wrote, "We spotted a highly objectionable & disturbing tweet directing racist abuse towards our player in a reply to one of our tweets yesterday. We reported & blocked the individual immediately. Diversity is integral to Rajasthan Royals. Racism will NOT be tolerated." Thought the franchise did not name the player, Jofra Archer has spoken very vividly about how he was subjected to racism during England vs New Zealand. For now, check out their tweet below:

We spotted a highly objectionable & disturbing tweet directing racist abuse towards our player in a reply to one of our tweets yesterday. We reported & blocked the individual immediately. Diversity is integral to Rajasthan Royals. Racism will NOT be tolerated. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 16, 2020

After the death of George Floyd in the USA, the #BlackLivesMatter movement has garnered a lot of attention. Many sports stars including Darren Sammy, Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, team Manchester United and others have raised their voices against racism. Many players ahead of the start of the match also knelt on one knee to condole the death of Floyd. Chris Gayle had said that racism was a part of the sport.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 08:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).