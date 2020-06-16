Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Rajasthan Royals Deletes & Blocks Netizen On Twitter for Racist Comment Hurled at a Player, Says ‘Racism Will Not Be Tolerated’

Cricket Dhairya Ingle| Jun 16, 2020 08:46 PM IST
A+
A-
Rajasthan Royals Deletes & Blocks Netizen On Twitter for Racist Comment Hurled at a Player, Says ‘Racism Will Not Be Tolerated’
Rajasthan Royals Players Celebrate (Photo Credits: Twitter/@RajasthanRoyals)

The official handle of the Rajasthan Royals has been one of the most entertaining social media pages as it constantly engages with the players. But when you get on the wrong side of the team, they surely make sure to give you a befitting reply. One such ugly incident happened recently when a netizen hurled a racist comment at the player from the Rajasthan Royals. Not only did the franchise delete the user but also blocked the person. The team chose to not name the player and in very stern words shared a post where they said that racism will not be tolerated. Darren Sammy Urges ICC and Other Cricket Boards to Support #BlackLivesMatter to Fight Racism.

RR's official Twitter handle wrote, "We spotted a highly objectionable & disturbing tweet directing racist abuse towards our player in a reply to one of our tweets yesterday. We reported & blocked the individual immediately. Diversity is integral to Rajasthan Royals. Racism will NOT be tolerated." Thought the franchise did not name the player, Jofra Archer has spoken very vividly about how he was subjected to racism during England vs New Zealand. For now, check out their tweet below:

After the death of George Floyd in the USA, the #BlackLivesMatter movement has garnered a lot of attention. Many sports stars including Darren Sammy, Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, team Manchester United and others have raised their voices against racism. Many players ahead of the start of the match also knelt on one knee to condole the death of Floyd.  Chris Gayle had said that racism was a part of the sport.

 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 08:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
#BlackLivesMatter Chris Gayle Darren Sammy George Floyd Lionel Messi Racist Rafael Nadal Rajasthan Royals Roger Federer
You might also like
Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
'Brides Lives Matter' Sign at Wedding Amid Black Lives Matter Movement Invites Netizens' Wrath, Bride Termed 'Ignorant' And 'Stupid'! (See Viral Picture)
Viral

'Brides Lives Matter' Sign at Wedding Amid Black Lives Matter Movement Invites Netizens' Wrath, Bride Termed 'Ignorant' And 'Stupid'! (See Viral Picture)
Gautam Gambhir Reveals Why Virat Kohli Is Better Than Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers in Limited Overs Cricket
Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Reveals Why Virat Kohli Is Better Than Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers in Limited Overs Cricket
Oluwatoyin Salau, Black Lives Matter Activist, Found Dead in Tallahassee
World

Oluwatoyin Salau, Black Lives Matter Activist, Found Dead in Tallahassee
Barcelona Announces 23-Member Squad for Game Against Leganes, La Liga 2019-20 (See List)
Football

Barcelona Announces 23-Member Squad for Game Against Leganes, La Liga 2019-20 (See List)
Cristiano Ronaldo Angrily Walks Towards Dressing Room After Missing Penalty, Pushes Lucas Paqueta Post Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semi-Final 2019-20 Game (Watch Video)
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Angrily Walks Towards Dressing Room After Missing Penalty, Pushes Lucas Paqueta Post Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semi-Final 2019-20 Game (Watch Video)
Marcelo Takes a Knee for Black Lives Matter Movement After Scoring in Real Madrid’s 3–1 La Liga 2019–20 Win Against Eibar (Watch Video)
Football

Marcelo Takes a Knee for Black Lives Matter Movement After Scoring in Real Madrid’s 3–1 La Liga 2019–20 Win Against Eibar (Watch Video)
La Liga to Prosecute Pitch Invader Seeking Selfie With Lionel Messi During Mallorca vs Barcelona Clash
Football

La Liga to Prosecute Pitch Invader Seeking Selfie With Lionel Messi During Mallorca vs Barcelona Clash
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement