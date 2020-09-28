Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia became an overnight sensation after pulling-off a historic run-chase against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Chasing 224 for victory, Tewatia surprisingly came out to bat at number four and played an iconic knock. After starting slowly, the southpaw suddenly shifted gears and smashed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over. His efforts proved to be vital as Rajasthan recorded the highest successful chase in IPL history. Soon the epic match ended, a video from IPL 2019 went viral where Tewatia played for Delhi Capitals. Sanju Samson Reveals Story Behind Rahul Tewatia’s Promotion in Batting Order.

Post an emphatic 37-run win over Mumbai Indians in the opening clash of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting praised multiple players like Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada in the dressing room. While he was walking off after giving the speech, Tewatia stopped the former Australian captain and said something. The conversation wasn’t audible, but soon after their chat ended, Ponting turned around and said– “Boys, Tewatia took four catches, and wants a pat on the back.” Rahul Tewatia Hailed As Hero After his Match-Turning Knock.

Watch Video:

All the players burst into laughter, and it was evident that Tewatia asked Ponting to highlight his performance. Soon, fellow spinner Axar Patel walked to Tewatia and mocked him by saying, “Who asks for praises, brother?” However, a confident Tewatia responded with– “you have to fight for your right.”

Fans were heart whelmed after coming across the video as they heaped praises on Tewatia’s hard work and dedication. Well, these are still early days in IPL 2020, and the all-rounder will want to put up many more match-winning performances.

