It was a game of twists and turns between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals as the game swung one way and then another. In a high-scoring game, where batsmen from both the teams looked in great knock and scored freely, it was RR’s Rahul Tewatia who struggled when he came out to bat but out of nowhere turned his form around and netizens were left bamboozled by what they were seeing. Nicholas Pooran Arguably Pulls Off Best Fielding Effort in IPL History! West Indies Cricketer Defies Gravity to Save a Six During RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 (Watch Video).

After winning the toss, much to everyone’s surprise, Steve Smith decided to bowl first and that decision backfired as Kings XI Punjab managed to put on a score of 223 runs on the board, However, while chasing RR’s skipper and Sanju Samson kept the franchise in the game but following Smith’s wicket, the momentum went on KXIP’s favour. RR vs KXIP Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

Rahul Tewatia, who bats low down in the order, was promoted in the batting line, but this decision backfired as the all-rounder failed to score quick runs. The 27-year-old cricketer wasn't able to connect with the ball and scored at a strike rate of less than 100. Which considering the mammoth target, was not what Rajasthan needed.

However, few moments later Rahul Tewatia turned the game on its head as he slammed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over and from batting at less than run a ball, he managed to score a brilliant half-century. Here are some of the reactions.

Steven Smith: You’re being sent up the order to hit the ball out of the park. The required rate is very high. So start hitting right away. Rahul Tewatia: pic.twitter.com/wf1zzaxb9E — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) September 27, 2020

Rahul Tewatia is the boss here. He will decide who wins. If he gets out @rajasthanroyals can win else @lionsdenkxip are the winners — Vishesh mehta (@Visheshmehta13) September 27, 2020

Such is life!! It turns in a span of 2 minutes. #Tewatia — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 27, 2020

Rahul Tewatia is the first man in the history of cricket who can become man of the match of either sides, depending on which team wins. #RRvKXIP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 27, 2020

*Everybody looking back at their Rahul Tewatia tweets* — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 27, 2020

This knock by Rahul Tewatia proved to be crucial in the final result fo the match as Rajasthan Royals chased the target of 224 runs with three balls to spare. This was also the highest run-chase in the history of the Indian Premier League.

RR look like a great side this season as they have won both their games in the competition so far and in addition to that, they have managed to score 200+ in those games. However, their bowling in under the radar and needs to improve if they are to go all the way.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2020 11:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).