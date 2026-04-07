RR Won by 27 Runs | An impressive win for Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians will go back and will have to a lot of work. Two wickets each for Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi. With this win, RR go on top of the IPL 2026 points table with three consecutive wins.
Mumbai Indians are seven down now and are staring at a big defeat now. Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar are at the crease as MI need 44 runs more to win.
Mumbai Indians have now lost half the side and they still need 91 more runs to win. Sherfane Rutherford is the Impact Player for Mumbai Indians and he has joined Naman Dhir in the middle.
Mumbai Indians have begun their chase on a shaky note. Top three comprising of Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are back in the hutch. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya are at the crease.
So, Rajasthan Royals finish with a big total of 150 runs from their Allotted 11 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed unbeaten 77 off 32 balls and was given good company by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Riyan Parag. Do join us bask for Mumbai Indians' chase.
Rajasthan Royals look for final onslaught now with Riyan Parag walking into the middle at fall off Dhruv Jurel's wickets. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal has completed his half-century, back to back fifties for the left-hander.
Fianlly a breakthrough for Mumbai Indians, they get rid of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. But not before he did the damage. The young left-hander smashed 39 off 14 balls.
Absolute carnage by Rajasthan Royals opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Jaiswal smashed Deepak Chahar for 22 runs in the first over and then Jasprit Bumrah conceded 14 runs with Sooryavanshi smashing him for two sixes.
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma.
RR vs MI IPL 2026 Live Score Updates: The Match 13 clash of IPL 2026 sees the Rajasthan Royals (RR) return to their second home at the ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati to host the Mumbai Indians (MI). The fixture carries significant weight for both sides; Rajasthan enters the contest with a perfect record of two wins from two matches, looking to consolidate their position at the top of the table. Conversely, Mumbai Indians are searching for consistency following a mixed start to their campaign, making this a pivotal encounter in the early stages of the tournament. You can follow Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard here.
The atmospheric conditions in Guwahati are expected to play a decisive role in the tactical approach of both captains. While afternoon thunderstorms have threatened to dampen the build-up, the evening forecast suggests a clearing sky, though high humidity remains a factor. The "Wankhede-like" nature of the Barsapara track often produces high-scoring affairs, but the presence of evening moisture under the floodlights is likely to bring the new-ball bowlers into play during the Powerplay. This sets up an intriguing battle between RR’s top-order aggression and MI’s potent pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah. Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast.
Crowd engagement in the Northeast has reached a fever pitch, with the stadium expected to be at its 40,000-capacity limit. Local support for the Royals has grown immensely, yet the global popularity of Mumbai Indians stars like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya ensures a divided and vibrant atmosphere. As the dew factor becomes more prominent in the second innings, the toss will be a critical moment, as the team batting second traditionally finds the surface easier to navigate once the initial movement for the seamers subsides.