RR vs MI IPL 2026 Live Score Updates: The Match 13 clash of IPL 2026 sees the Rajasthan Royals (RR) return to their second home at the ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati to host the Mumbai Indians (MI). The fixture carries significant weight for both sides; Rajasthan enters the contest with a perfect record of two wins from two matches, looking to consolidate their position at the top of the table. Conversely, Mumbai Indians are searching for consistency following a mixed start to their campaign, making this a pivotal encounter in the early stages of the tournament. You can follow Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard here.

The atmospheric conditions in Guwahati are expected to play a decisive role in the tactical approach of both captains. While afternoon thunderstorms have threatened to dampen the build-up, the evening forecast suggests a clearing sky, though high humidity remains a factor. The "Wankhede-like" nature of the Barsapara track often produces high-scoring affairs, but the presence of evening moisture under the floodlights is likely to bring the new-ball bowlers into play during the Powerplay. This sets up an intriguing battle between RR’s top-order aggression and MI’s potent pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah. Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast.

Crowd engagement in the Northeast has reached a fever pitch, with the stadium expected to be at its 40,000-capacity limit. Local support for the Royals has grown immensely, yet the global popularity of Mumbai Indians stars like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya ensures a divided and vibrant atmosphere. As the dew factor becomes more prominent in the second innings, the toss will be a critical moment, as the team batting second traditionally finds the surface easier to navigate once the initial movement for the seamers subsides.