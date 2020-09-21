Ravichandran Ashwin has cleared the air about his shoulder injury and hinted he could be available for Delhi Capitals’ next match against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. Ashwin walked off the field during the DC vs KXIP match after hurting his shoulder while trying to stop a single. He was later seen wearing a sling to protect his injured left shoulder. Ashwin has, however, in a tweet stated that the ‘pain has settled down.’ The 34-year-old offspinner could bowl only one over against Kings XI Punjab before leaving the field with an injury. SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

In the one over he bowled, Ashwin took two wickets and gave away only two runs. He came to bowl sixth over with Kings XI Punjab at 30/1 chasing 158 and dismissed Karun Nair with his first delivery before shattering Nicholas Pooran’s stumps with a carrom ball in his penultimate delivery. Ashwin then hurt his shoulder while trying to stop a single off his own bowling in the final ball. He left the field writhing in pain while covering his left-arm with his jersey. Ravi Ashwin Suffers Shoulder Injury During DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 Match in Dubai, Delhi Capitals Spinner Likely to Miss Few Games.

Ashwin, however, took to Twitter to state that pain had subsided down and the scan reports were also ‘encouraging.’ “I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support,” said the experienced bowler in his post.

Ravi Ashwin Gives Injury Update

I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support. 🙏 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 21, 2020

The incident occurred in the final delivery of the sixth over. Ashwin had taken two important wickets in the over and had given away only two runs. Glenn Maxwell and Mayank Agarwal were at the crease for KXIP with the former on strike. Maxwell guided the final delivery of Ashwin’s over towards mid-on and started running for a quick single. But Ashwin, looking to stop the run dived to save the ball but landed awkwardly, hurting his left shoulder in the process.

Delhi, however, went on to beat Kings XI Punjab in a super over after the game ended in a tie. Marcus Stoinis was the star for DC. The Australian all-rounder first smashed 20-ball half-century and helped DC put a respectable total on the scoreboard before defending one run in three balls to help Delhi tie the match. Kagiso Rabada then bundled Punjab for two runs in the super over and took DC to a win. They next play on September 25 (Friday) against CSK and Ashwin could be available and ready for that game.

