Delhi Capitals spinner Ravi Ashwin injured his shoulder while fielding off his own bowling during the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match against Kings XI Punjab. The spinner was taken off the field immediately by the physio after the injury and looked like in severe pain. There is a strong possibility that Ashwin could have dislocated his shoulder. Ashwin was in his first over when the injury took place. DC vs KXIP Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Unfortunately for Delhi Capitals, Ashwin’s absence could have a drastic effect of the team. In his only and opening over against Kings XI Punjab, Ashwin scalped two wickets to put Delhi Capitals ahead. On the very first ball, Ashwin had Karun Nair caught at short fine. And then few balls later Ashwin cleaned up Nicholas Pooran with a classical off-spin. He ended with figures of 2/2 from his first over. Ashwin could likely miss out on few games for Delhi Capitals. However, there has been no confirmation yet regarding the severity of his injury. Mohammed Shami Makes Early Inroads During DC vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020, Netizens Hail Kings XI Punjab Pacer.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab while chasing 158 were 80 for five in 13 overs at the time of filing this story. Earlier, thanks to Marcus Stoinis’s 31-ball 53, Delhi Capitals posted a decent total despite losing wickets at regular intervals.

