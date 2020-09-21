T Natarajan bowls the fourth over of the innings. The left-arm pacer is playing his first IPL match after 2020 and has a great opportunity to make a mark. However, Devdutt Padikkal is on a roll here. He smashes Natarajan for three splendid boundaries in the over. Excellent start by the 20-year-old. 12 from Natarajan's first over.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to keep things tight from one end. However, Devdutt Padikkal manages to gather a boundary from his over as well. The debutant is certainly looking in good touch. Meanwhile, Aaron Finch opens his account in the third over and he'll like to register a significant score.
Sandeep Sharma comes out to bowl the second over and Devdutt Padikkal welcomes him with a couple of boundaries. The southpaw takes a sigh of relief after a tight over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Good over from RCB's point of view. Sandeep gives away 12 runs from his first over.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is accurate like always as he teases the outside edge of Devdutt Padikkal's bat on couple of occasions. Real test of character for the youngster. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar starts off nicely. Only one from the opening over.
The players are out in the middle as the action gets underway. New-Recruits Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal open the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore while Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the proceedings with the ball.
Mitchell Marsh and Priyam Garg are making debut for SRH and it while former captain Kane Williamson will warm the benches. Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe have been handed over their debut IPL caps and the duo will aim to make a mark. Also, Aaron Finch will also aim to make a mark in his first match for RCB. Interestingly, all-rounder Moeen Ali hasn't find found a place in the XI.Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe(WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss: The news from the center is SRH skipper David Warner has won the toss and has elected to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Dream11 Indian Premier League. Both the teams will be kick-starting their IPL 2020 campaign with his game and will be determined to clinch a victory. Meanwhile, you must stay tuned with us as we bring you the live updates and commentary details from tonight's game. Toss coming up...
SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad are meeting Royal Challengers Bangalore in the third match of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) at the Dubai International Stadium. Both the sides are kick-starting their IPL 2020 campaign with this game and must aim to get off to a winning start. Having qualified for the playoffs in the last four seasons, SRH will take the field with a lot of confidence. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co are looking to break their jinx to lift the elusive trophy for the first time. Meanwhile, it would be best if you stayed tuned as the live commentary and updates of the match are coming your way. SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.
David Warner has been reinstated as the captain of the team, and the Australian star has a point to prove. England’s Jonny Bairstow will open the innings alongside the skipper, and the duo will want to replicate their heroics from the last season. SRH also have one of the strongest bowling line-ups in IPL 2020 with Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed in the ranks. Apparently, the Hyderabad-based team have a balanced side on the paper which makes them one of the front runners to win the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.
Speaking of RCB, the Virat Kohli-led side has been subjected to online trolling owing to their dismal performance despite having a strong team. Nevertheless, they’ll be determined to turn the tables around in UAE. Australian captain Aaron Finch will add more firepower in the batting department while skipper Kohli and AB de Villiers will handle the mantle in the middle overs. Bowling has been a massive concern for RCB over the years. This season, however, Bangalore have Adam Zampa and Dale Steyn alongside Navdeep Saini who has emerged as the regular member of India’s white-ball team.
With the two teams looking strong on the paper, predicting the favourites will not be easy. However, one thing is sure that the match will witness a tight contest as both RCB and SRH will be determined to make a winning start.