Team India defied all the odds on the Day five of the third Test, securing a historic draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). With Australia needing eight wickets on the final day and the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari sustaining injuries, India's defeat looked a mere formality. However, Ajinkya Rahane's troop showcased remarkable resilience and lost just three wickets in final day. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played a crucial role in taking his side to safety but with the bat this time. He survived as many as 128 deliveries, scoring 39 runs, to shatter Australia's hopes of winning the game. Ashwin's wife, Prithi was highly enthralled as she cheered her husband's resilience on Twitter. India vs Australia Stat Highlights 3rd Test 2021 Day 5.

Notably, he came to bat at number seven as Ravindra Jadeja fractured his thumb earlier in the game. With more than 40 overs left in game, Ashwin had a major task in hand. However, he defied all the odds and brilliantly tackled the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. "Wow. Keep cool Ashwinnnnnnn," a highly-spirited Prithi wrote on Twitter. "My mind is playing tricks. I thought I heard "aadu mama aadu mama" between Ash and Vihari now," she wrote on another tweet. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 5 Highlights.

Prithi Backing Her Hubby!!

Wow. Keep cool Ashwinnnnnnn. — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 11, 2021

Utmost Concentration

My mind is playing tricks. I thought I heard "aadu mama aadu mama" between Ash and Vihari now. — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 11, 2021

With the third Test ending in draw, the four-match series remained poised at 1-1. The action now shifts to the Gabba in Brisbane where the fourth and final game will be played. The game gets underway on January 15, and both teams will be determined to get the favourable result. While the visitors have a lot of positives to take out, injuries to Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari might hinder their chances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).