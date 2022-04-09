Ravi Shastri has reacted sharply to Yuzvendra Chahal's claim that he was hung from 15th floor balcony by a drunk cricketer when he represented Mumbai Indians back in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013. The revelation caused a stir in cricket world with many asking Chahal to reveal the cricketer's identity. Shastri, meanwhile, has suggested life ban for such offences. Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals A 'Drunk' Cricketer Hung him from 15th Floor Balcony When he Represented Mumbai Indians During IPL 2013 (Watch Video).

"No laughing matter at all. I do not know who the person involved is, he was not in a conscious state of mind. If that is the case, then it is a big worry. Someone's life is at risk, some people might think it is funny but for me, it is not funny at all. It shows the person who is trying to do it is in a state which is not appropriate. When you are in such a state trying something like that, the chances of mistakes are even more. It is not acceptable at all," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo's 'T20 Time Out'.

"It is the first time I am hearing such a drastic thing like this. It is not funny at all. If such an incident happens today, a life ban for that person involved and send that person to a rehab centre as quickly as possible. Life ban, better not come near to a cricket field then he will realise how funny is it or not funny," he added.

The former India coach further went on to say, "you do not want an unfortunate incident for you to wake up, if something like that happens, you have to step up and tell the people concerned. Just like you are told by the Anti-Corruption Unit when there is an approach made by someone or the other when it comes to fixing, it is your job to approach the authorities to let them know."

Earlier, speaking to Rajasthan Royals teammates Ravi Ashwin and Karun Nair, Chahal said, "In 2013, I was with the Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get-together after that. There was a player who was very drunk, I will not take his name. He was very drunk; he was looking at me and he just called me. He took me outside and he dangled me from the balcony."

"My hands were around him. Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and got the situation under control. I kind of fainted. They gave me water, then I realised how responsible you should be if you go out anywhere. So, this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been the slightest of mistake, I would have fallen down," Chahal added.

