Ravindra Jadeja played another fiery cameo as India powered to 161/7 in the first T20I against Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The southpaw came out to bat with India reeling at 92/5 in the 14th over. Soon in-form Hardik Pandya also perished while trying to up the ante and Jadeja was the lone warrior. Despite the pressure, the southpaw went after the bowlers and played a sensational cameo. He just didn’t bat brilliantly with the tailenders but also smashed the likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood for fun. In total, he scored 44 off 23 balls with the help of five boundaries and one giant six. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Score Updates.

Jadeja’s place in the T20I side was questioned by many fans and experts ahead of the series, but he silenced his critics with style. On a track where the likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey couldn’t make a mark, the left-handed batsman didn’t look in any sort of discomfort. Even former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar – who has regulary criticized Jadeja’s selection in India’s limited-overs team – was all praises for the all-rounder’s lusty blows in the commentary box. Netizens also hailed the dasher from head to toe. Have a look. Virat Kohli Trolled With Funny Memes & Jokes After Indian Captain’s Poor Outing.

Amazing Consistency!!

Sanjay called #RAVINDRAJADEJA batting allrounder today . Turn your Haters into your fans Like #jadeja How it started | How it's going Bits and pieces | Batting allrounder 🤫🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/20SGJByp2g — Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 (@its_DRP) December 4, 2020

Praises All Over!!

Magnificent innings by #RavindraJadeja 44 runs by 23 balls 🏏 He was suffering a injury during this match, but didn't decide to come back at dugout.. This is the team spirit 💙💙 Wonderful contribution Jaddu!! #T20Series #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/7StBqsEnDv — Subhankar Das (@subhankaravi1) December 4, 2020

Memes In Action!!

Best All-Rounder?

Shots Here & There!!

Another Fighting Knock!!

Name - Ravindra jadeja @imjadeja Job- providing fighting total on the scoreboard .. Brilliant knock by #jadeja 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3yA30tzviH — Subham Bagaria (@SubhamBagaria4) December 4, 2020

Earlier in the day, Australia elected to bowl first in Canberra after winning the toss. The decision looked impeccable with Dhawan and Kohli not making a mark. However, KL Rahul scored an impressive half-century while Jadeja’s knock was the cherry on the cake. The target is indeed a tricky and it will be intrusting to see if the hosts will go over the line or the Indian bowlers will rise to the occasion.

