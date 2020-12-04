India didn’t make a remarkable start in the first T20I against Australia with opener Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli back in the hut cheaply. While the former fall prey to Mitchell Starc after scoring just one run, the skipper gave his wicket to young leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson for nine. A lot was expected from Kohli as he was looked in good touch in the recently-concluded ODI series. He smashed half-centuries in the last two games but couldn’t extend his good run in the first T20I. Twitterati were highly unimpressed by Kohli’s effort as they trolled the Indian captain left, right and centre. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Score Updates.

Although Kohli has got some big scores lately, he never looked anyway near his prime. He tends to give his wicket away cheaply which has cost India many games. Moreover, his struggle against the leg-spin continues. It was a good-length delivery from Swepson which caught Kohli in two minds. The 32-year-old at first wanted to pull the ball but check the shot against the last moment and chipped the ball gently back to Swepson. Fans indeed expected more from Kohli as they took a dig at the Indian skipper with funny memes and jokes. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Sony LIV and Sony SIX.

Memes In Action!!

Virat Kohli Dismissed!!

A BIG WICKET FOR AUSTRALIA! Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has accounted for Virat Kohli with a smart return catch ☝️#Cricketroom #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7PekLuVlpT — Cricket Room (@cricketroom_) December 4, 2020

Not In Habit!!

Noooooo......we don't have the habit to see such Virat KOHLI — Viratian Forever (@kohli18_forever) December 4, 2020

Question Over Place!!

Rethink the T20 team. Ppl like @imVkohli may not have any place. Have lots of all rounders aggressive players — Global Indian (@vibhaas10) December 4, 2020

More Criticism!!

@imVkohli should step down as captain for limited overs cricket. Sharma would be a better captain and I believe will relive much more pressure of Kohli to bat freely. — Mandar Patil (@patilmandar02) December 4, 2020

This Was Coming!!

Is It?

Meanwhile, Australia won the toss at the Manuka Oval in Canberra and elected to bowl first. The decision is proving to be impeccable with Kohli and Dhawan not being able to make a mark. However, KL Rahul is going strong and will like to post a significant score. Other than him, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are in good hitting form. Hence, the home team can’t afford to be complacent.

