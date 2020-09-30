For years now, Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda is getting trolled whenever any bowler gets hit for runs. Every time a bowler fails to deliver, the trollers call him the part of ‘Dinda Academy.’ In the ongoing IPL 2020 too, the veteran fast bowler, who played his last IPL game for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, has been subjected to online jokes following a bowler’s dismal outing. The trend, however, hasn’t gone down well with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Isuru Udana who slammed the trollers while paying rich tribute to Dinda. Taking to his Instagram story, the Sri Lanka cricketer shared a statement from an interview where opened up on his struggles and journey. Isuru Udana Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About 32-Year-Old Sri Lankan Bowler.

“This man got more than 400 wickets in first class. Never judge someone without knowing the whole story. You may think you understand, but you don’t.” wrote the left-arm pacer while sharing the post. With 420 First-Class wickets against his name, Dinda is one of the most successful pacers in the Indian domestic circuit. In IPL, the pacer has 69 scalps from 78 games with a reasonable economy rate of 8.20. Last year, the Bengal legend slammed the trollers by highlighting his impressive record and now, Udana has also come out in his support. Ashok Dinda Slams RCB for Mocking Him With 'Dinda Academy' Meme Post Umesh Yadav's Good Bowling Spell.

Isuru Udana Slams Trollers for ‘Ashok Dinda Academy’ Jokes

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ashok Dinda played in the IPL from the inaugural edition in 2008 till 2017 for as many as five teams namely Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), (now defunct) Pune Warriors India and (now defunct) Rising Pune Supergiant. On several occasions, he has been taken to cleaners. However, the veteran has bowled some impressive spells too. He played his last IPL game in 2017 and isn’t likely to feature in the gala tournament in the coming years.

