Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana was handed his debut in the Indian Premier League by Royal Challengers Bangalore during their clash against Mumbai Indians in match 10 of IPL 2020. The 32-year-old pacer hails from Balangoda, Sri Lanka and has been a regular feature in the Sri Lankan T20 team in recent years. Udana has played 30 games in the shorter format for his national team taking 24 wickets and will be hoping to open his account in IPL as well. RCB vs MI Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Isuru Udana was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore during the player auction held last December for his base price of 50 lakhs. The Sri Lankan pacer has played in the Afghanistan Premier League, representing Patika Panthers and was the leading wicket-taker in the 2018 edition of the competition. So as the Sri Lankan pacer makes his debut in IPL, here are some quick facts about him.

Facts About Isuru Udana

Isuru Udana was born on February 17, 1988 in Balangoda, Sri Lanka

He was part of the Sri Lanka team in 2009 T20 World Cup

Udana has played 30 T20I games for Sri Lanka, taking 24 wickets

Isuru Udana represented Patika Panthers in Afghanistan Premier League and was the leading wicket-taker in the 2018 edition.

Isuru Udana was bought by RCB in 2020 player auction for 50 lakh

Get to Know Isuru Udana

The Sri Lankan pacer will have a huge role to play in Bangalore’s game against Mumbai Indians. Isuru Udana was bright in as a replacement for Dale Steyn and will have the job of the keeping the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard quite.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).