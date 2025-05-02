RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In undoubtedly the biggest match of every Indian Premier League season, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Chennai Super Kings on May 2 in IPL 2025. The RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and will commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with hosts looking to consolidate their spot at the top of the points table with a win. On the other hand, the visitors have already been knocked out of the playoffs race, but will want to play for their pride in the remainder of the IPL season. RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Eye Edge in Play-Offs Race, Chennai Super Kings Elusive Win in Backdrop of Emotional Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni Match-Up.

RCB are two wins away from sealing a place in the playoffs, but will hope to come out victorious in all their remaining matches and finish as table toppers. CSK are coming off a loss and have looked outclassed by almost every team this season. Lack of clarity about their playing XI is one of the main reasons for their poor IPL 2025. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. 'You'll Be Shocked...' Virat Kohli Reveals His Favourite Song Ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni (CSK), Jitesh Sharma (RCB)

Batters: Virat Kohli (RCB), Phil Salt (RCB), Ayush Mhatre (CSK), Dewald Brevis (CSK)

All-Rounders: Tim David (RCB), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB), Josh Hazlewood (RCB), Khaleel Ahmed (CSK)

RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli (c), Dewald Brevis (vc)

RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

MS Dhoni (CSK), Jitesh Sharma (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Phil Salt (RCB), Ayush Mhatre (CSK), Dewald Brevis (CSK), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB), Josh Hazlewood (RCB), Khaleel Ahmed (CSK), Tim David (RCB), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

