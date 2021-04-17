Perfect Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 10 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The RCB vs KKR clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 18, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams head into the game on the back of contrasting results. Meanwhile, ahead of the game, we bring you the weather in Chennai and how the pitch will behave for RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 clash. RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only unbeaten side in the competition so far and will be aiming to keep that perfect run going when they face Kolkata Knight Riders, who themselves are coming off a disappointing loss against Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli-led team have played some brilliant cricket and edged close encounters so far.

Chennai Weather

Chennai Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature in Chennai on April 18, 2021 (Sunday) is expected to be around the early 30 degree Celsius mark. It will be mostly sunny during the time of the match and there are no chances of rain so we can expect a complete match without any interruptions.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has traditionally favoured slower bowlers, and this season has been no different as batsmen have found it difficult to score runs early on in the game. The matches in Chennai have been low-scoring affairs but teams batting second might benefit as dew could play a factor in the later stages of the game.

