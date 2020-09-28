It is Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 11th match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) at the Dubai International Stadium. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your RCB vs MI Dream11 IPL 2020 match. RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 10.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has had a quiet tournament so far, expect the star batsman to fire all cylinders as he takes on Mumbai Indians. Kohli will be looking to smash his big knock of the IPL 2020.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians captain smashed an impressive half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) the other day. Rohit Sharma is known for his consistency and he could add yet another big knock to his kitty.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: AB de Villiers

The former South African had a poor outing in the last game. You can’t keep him silent for long and expect ABD to showcase his power hitting once again in the IPL. You can’t simply ignore him in your RCB vs MI Dream11 IPL 2020 team.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rahul Chahar

The spinner has done well thus far for Mumbai Indians. He can be amongst wicket-takers against RCB. So it makes sense to have Rahul Chahar in your RCB vs MI Dream11 IPL 2020 team.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal

Another bowler who is a must pick in your RCB vs MI Dream11 IPL 2020 team is Yuzvendra Chahal. He often breaks partnerships and picks wickets in the middle-overs.

RCB and MI have met previously 25 times in IPL. No surprises that Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record between these two teams. The Rohit Sharma-led side have won 16 matches while RCB have managed to win just nine.

