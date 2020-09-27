Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) face-off in the tenth match of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The RCB vs MI match takes place at the Dubai International Stadium. This will be the third game of the season for both RCB and defending champions MI. Meanwhile, let's find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 match 10. RCB vs MI Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 10.

Defending champions after going down against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of IPL 2020 bounced back against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and posted a 49-run win. Royal Challengers Bangalore, similarly, after their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, lost to Kings XI Punjab.

RCB vs MI Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Mumbai Indians are bookmakers choice to win this clash. So, they have been handed bet of 1.72 while Royal Challengers Bangalore have been marked 2.10 as per Bet365. RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 10.

RCB vs MI Predictions: Who will win?

No surprises why Mumbai Indians start favourites! Given the history of both the teams, Mumbai Indians may just prevail in this contest as they are consistent of the two teams.

The head-to-head record between these two teams in the IPL is in favour of Mumbai Indians with 16 wins from 25 matches. RCB have managed to win just nine IPL matches against the four-time champions.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2020 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).