Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 10. The upcoming RCB vs MI encounter will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28, 2020. RCB led by Virat Kohli has won one game out of two they have played so far in this tournament. Rohit Sharma's MI has also won a single game from their two matches, however, they will enter the game with a massive win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous clash. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RCB vs MI IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 27 times, in which MI has won 18 times, while RCB has emerged victorious on 9 occasions. Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 49 runs after posting a total of 195/5. Rohit Sharma scored 80 runs from 54 balls in that game for which he was awarded Man of the Match. RCB lost to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their last match by 97 runs as they got bowled at 109 runs while chasing the target of 207 runs. KKR vs MI Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Smashes 200th Six as Mumbai Indians Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 Runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers - The wicket-keeper for your RCB vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be Quinton de Kock (MI).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - The four batsmen for your fantasy team should be Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), AB de Villiers (RCB) and Aaron Finch (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - It would be wise to select two all-rounders for your Dream11 IPL 2020 RCB vs MI team and they should be Hardik Pandya (MI) and Washington Sundar (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Rahul Chahar (MI), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) and Navdeep Saini (RCB).

The captain for your RCB vs MI, Dream11 IPL 2020 fantasy team should be Quinton de Kock as he scores well and also take catches and does stumping being a wicket-keeper batsman. AB de Villiers takes fine catches on the boundary and also score runs, therefore he can be elected as vice-captain.

