Royal Challengers Bangalore is all set to take on Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Both the teams have lost a game and won a single game in the Dream11 IPL 2020. In Mumbai Indians lost to Chennai Super Kings in the opening game and then got back to winning streak. They went on to win against Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs. The Royal Challengers Bangalore won against the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs whereas in the following match Virat Kohli and men lost to Kings XI Punjab by a thumping 97 runs. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the seven things you need to know about the upcoming tie. RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 10.

RCB vs MI Head-to-Head:

The two teams have come across each other on 27 occasions. Rohit Sharma and men have won 18 games. The remaining matches are won by Virat Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore. So in the head-to-head record, MI overweighs RCB.

RCB vs MI Key Players

Rohit Sharma and Saurabh Tiwary would surely be the two players to watch out for from MI. Devdutt Padilkkal and AB de Villiers could steal the show from Kings XI Punjab.

RCB vs MI Mini-Battles

Virat Kohli vs James Pattinson and Devdutt Padikkal vs Nathan Coulter-Nile

could be the interesting clashes we will get to see during the course of the RCB vs MI match.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 10 Venue

The Dubai International Stadium in Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 10 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

RCB vs MI Match Timings

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match 10 will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the match will begin at 06:00 pm.

RCB vs MI Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

RCB vs MI Likely Playing XIs

RCB Probable Playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Josh Philippe/Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

MI Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

