Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 39 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The RCB vs RR clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 26, 2022 (Tuesday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are having a fairly good season except for the previous match they played against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, in which RCB posted 68 runs, the lowest total of the season for opponents to chase. Hence, RCB are on number five of the points table after their last defeat against SRH, with five wins out of eight matches they played. Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been bang on so far with five wins out of seven matches and are placed at number three of the IPL 2022 points table as of now. Rajasthan Royals (RR) played their last match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday and posted the highest total of 222 runs of the season after breaking their own previous record of 217 runs, courtesy Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal and Captain Sanju Samson. RCB and RR have already played against each other in this season and RCB were victorious by 4 wickets.

RCB vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR), Dinesh Karthik (RCB) could be taken as our Wicket-keeper. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RCB vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Faf du Plessis (RCB), Devdutt Padikkal (RR) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

RCB vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shahbaz Ahmed (RCB), Ravichandran Ashwin (RR)can be taken as all-rounders.

RCB vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Prasidh Krishna (RR), Josh Hazlewood (RCB) could be our bowlers.

RCB vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR), Dinesh Karthik (RCB), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Faf du Plessis (RCB), Devdutt Padikkal (RR), Shahbaz Ahmed (RCB), Ravichandran Ashwin (RR), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Prasidh Krishna (RR), Josh Hazlewood (RCB).

Jos Buttler (RR) could be named as the captain of your RCB vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2022 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).