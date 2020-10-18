Rishabh Pant was in the news last night not only for sitting out on the bench due to a hamstring problem but also for his antics which grabbed the limelight. So head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting was the one who was giving an interview and Pant was right behind him pretending to listen and the enacted him. The video of the same went online on social media and emerged as the top trend. Needless to say that the funny antics had a lot of memes coming in and the netizens went berserk with funny captions. Now, Ricky Ponting reacted to the same as he shared the snaps of Pant and him together. Ponting went on to say, “One day I'll get to do an interview in peace.” Last night the team played against the Chennai Super at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Rishabh Pant Videobombs Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting’s Interview, Netizens React With Funny Memes (Watch Video).

Talking about the Delhi Capitals, they went on to keep up their winning streak with a stunning over Chennai Super Kings. It was Axar Patel who led the team to a five-wicket win against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. The team chased a target of 180 runs on the board and Axar Patel came in handy when the Delhi Capitals needed 15 runs from 5 balls. He slammed three sixes in the last over and led the team to a win. For now, let’s have a look at the tweet by Ponting.

With this, the team reclaimed their top position on the Dream11 IPL 2020 Points table with 14 points. Mumbai Indians stands on number two. Chennai Super Kings remains on number six of the table with six points in their kitty.

