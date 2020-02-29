Rilee Rossouw Scores Fastest Century in PSL History, Twitterati All Praise For His Knock in Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Match

Rilee Rossouw Smashes Fastest PSL Century (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rilee Rossouw unleased a carnage while playing for Multan Sultans against Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 and scored the fastest century in PSL history. The Proteas batsman rained boundaries and sixes all over the Multan Cricket Stadium and brought up his ton off just 43 deliveries. The southpaw came into bat at number five after the Multan side lost three early wickets. However, Rossouw just didn’t steady his side’s innings but also scored runs at a rapid pace. Riding on his effort, the Sultans posted 199 runs in the first innings and later, won the match by 30 runs. Twitterati also went berserk seen Rossouw’s mayhem and hailed him from head to toe. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

The pair of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain was breathing fire with the new ball and hence, dismissed players like Zeeshan Ashraf and skipper Shaan Masood early in the innings. At one point, the Sultans were tottering at 48/3. However, Rossouw stepped onto the crease and made the match a mere one-man show. During the course of his blistering innings, the southpaw also smashed 10 boundaries and six towering sixes, making an absolute mockery of opposition bowlers. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitter reacted towards Rossouw’s special show.

CENTURY FOR Rilee #Rossouw 🔥 Fastest PSL 100.😍❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/xCjeZokNVY — Khalil Ahmad Khan (@KHALIL0303) February 29, 2020

Fantastic match👏🇵🇰❤congratulations Rilee Rossouw fantastic 100👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Ese1nb8lPJ — A D Khan Sial (@ADKhanSial3) February 29, 2020

What an inning Rilee Rossouw ❤️🔥 Fastest 100 in PSL history#HBLPSLJeetKiJang#HBLPSL2020 pic.twitter.com/PGP5arDsFx — Noor Ahmed (@Armaniktk007) February 29, 2020

Multan Sultans: First 10 overs: 65/3 Last 10 overs: 134/2 What happened? Rilee Rossouw! — Ahsan. 🇵🇰 (@imPakistaniLAD) February 29, 2020

Rilee Rossouw with the fastest ever hundred in PSL in just 43 balls, first Multan Sultan player to score a PSL 💯! 7th PSL hundred overall. 3rd foreign player and 5th player overall to score a Century in PSL. Take a bow, Rossouw. The roar in the end. 😍 pic.twitter.com/WH3Sb9VYH1 — Ahsan. 🇵🇰 (@imPakistaniLAD) February 29, 2020

While chasing a mammoth target of 200 runs, the Sultans got off to a brilliant start as veteran Australian batsman Shane Watson wreaked havoc and scored 80 runs off just 41 balls. However, he didn’t receive much support from the other end and as a result, Quetta Gladiators were restricted to 169/7, losing the game by 30 runs.