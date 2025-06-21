The newly crowned India national cricket team Test side vice-captain Rishabh Pant slammed a century in his very first match after getting the role. He slammed his ton, with a six when batting at 99, which was stylish indeed, but was more impressive was his celebration after reaching for the hundred. Rishabh Pant performed a 'Somersault' celebration after scoring the century with a six in IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. This was Pant's seventh ton as India's wicket-keeper batter, the most, breaking MS Dhoni's record. He did a similar celebration after scoring a century in the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match. Rishabh Pant Slams His Seventh Test Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 in Leeds.

Rishabh Pant's 'Somersault' Celebration After Century in India vs England 1st Test 2025:

WHAT A KNOCK, WHAT A CELEBRATION! 💪💯 2018, 2021 & now 2025 - 𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙃𝘼𝘽𝙃-𝙋𝘼𝙉𝙏𝙄 continues on the English soil! 💪 👉 7th Test century 👉 4th vs ENG in Tests 👉 3rd in ENG in Tests#ENGvIND 1st Test, Day 2 | Streaming LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/PLSZ49Mrj4… pic.twitter.com/MUySzy7Jr8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)