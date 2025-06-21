Former India national cricket team legend Sunil Gavaskar lauded the current Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant as the latter struck his seventh century in the format with a six. Rishabh Pant, batting on 99, hit a magnificent six to score his seventh Test hundred. Seeing the youngster do so, Sunil Gavaskar praised him with words, "Superb, Superb, Superb". It must be noted that Sunil Gavaskar had also criticized Rishabh Pant for a poor stroke in Melbourne during the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy with similar "S" words. Back then, Gavaskar said, "Stupid, Stupid, Stupid". Rishabh Pant went on to score 134 runs in the first innings of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. Karun Nair Memes Go Viral After Batter Gets Out For Duck During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, While Making Comeback in Longest Format After Eight Years.

Sunil Gavaskar Praises Rishabh Pant

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)