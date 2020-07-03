Social media is filled with throwback pictures in recent times as people are advised to remain at home amid COVID-19 crisis. Many prominent cricketers have also become more active on micro-blogging websites and are frequently cherishing their old moments from the field and off it. Recently, Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant also took to his official Instagram account and recalled giving try to ‘James Bond look.’ The southpaw shared a throwback picture in which he can be seen posing in formal attire at a function. Well, he might or might not have nailed the James Bond look. However, he is definitely cool in the pic. MS Dhoni is Like My Mentor, Can Freely Approach Him with Problems, Says Rishabh Pant.

“Throwback to when I gave the James Bond look a try,” wrote Pant while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing websites. In order to interact with the fans, the Delhi Capitals cricketer also asked the netizens to tell what they miss about going out. However, he also advised them to stay indoors amid the global health scare. “Tell me what you miss the most about going out? But remember to stay home & stay safe while you do that,” he further wrote in the caption. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stylish shared by the 22-year-old star.

View Post:

Pant was last seen in action during India’s 2020 tour of New Zealand. His next assignment was set to get underway with the Indian Premier League (IPL) in March. However, just like many other sporting tournaments, the T20 extravaganza was also called off due to the Coronavirus spread.

Nevertheless, BCCI is planning to host IPL 2020 in October. However, they have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of the T20 World Cup. Also, a BCCI official has stated that IPL will likely take place in Sri Lanka or UAE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).