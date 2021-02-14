The second day of the second Test match between India and England at the MA Chidambaram stadium witnessed the hosts in a commanding position. Ravichandran Ashwin was the one who scalped five wickets in the game was one of the trending names on social media. But apart from, even Rishabh Pant was the one who enthralled the netizens with his hilarious comments. Pant was being extremely funny and had come up with amazing one-liners for the bowlers. All thanks to the microphones placed in the stumps which did the job of enhancing Pant’s voice. India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 2: Ravi Ashwin Shatters Records as Hosts Tighten Grip Over Chennai Test.

Pant was heard telling Axar Patel, “angle bada takda hai tera baapu khelna hi padega isko”. On another occasion, the Indian wicket-keeper was heard saying, “C’mon Ash keeping bowling there.” The netizens relished every moment of his commentary. A few netizens labelled his commentary as world-class and the rest said that they need separate audio for is commentary.

Check out the comments below:

Not sure which is harder for a batsman -- the bowler in front of him, or Pant behind him. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) February 14, 2021

World-class

Pant's commentary is world class. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) February 14, 2021

Fascinating

Fascinating how Pant goes from “angle bada takda hai tera baapu khelna hi padega isko” for Axar to “C’mon Ash keeping bowling there” to Ashwin 😂😂 #INDvENG #RishabhPant — Rahul Ganjoo (@elegantlywasted) February 14, 2021

Last one

#Rishabh Pant is on fire again behind the stumps, can we please have a separate audio track for him? — Anupam Gupta (@b50) February 14, 2021

India currently leads the game by 249 runs as India walked out to bat in their second innings. As of now, we have Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara batting on the score of 25 and 7 runs respectively.

