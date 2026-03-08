Following their historic victory over New Zealand in the 2026 final, the Indian men’s cricket team is set to receive a record-breaking windfall. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has allocated $3 million (approximately INR 27.48 crore) for the tournament winners. This marks the highest individual payout in the history of the T20 World Cup, reflecting a 20 percent increase in the total prize pool compared to the 2024 edition. India Win T20 World Cup 2026, Men in Blue Become First Team To Defend Title After Beating New Zealand in Final.

Prize Money Breakdown in INR

Achievement Prize Money (USD) Prize Money (INR) Winners (India) $3,000,000 INR 27.48 Crore Runners-Up (New Zealand) $1,600,000 INR 14.65 Crore Losing Semi-Finalists $790,000 INR 7.24 Crore Super 8 Teams $380,000 INR 3.48 Crore Group Stage Teams $250,000 INR 2.29 Crore

Prize Pool Distribution

The ICC's total prize fund for the 2026 tournament stands at $13.5 million (roughly INR 120 crore). While the champions take the lion's share, runners-up New Zealand will receive $1.6 million (INR 14.65 crore). Semi-finalists England and South Africa have already secured $790,000 (INR 7.24 crore) each. ICC T20 World Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won the Title Previously.

Potential BCCI Bonus

In addition to the official ICC rewards, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce a substantial performance bonus. Following India’s 2024 triumph, the board famously disbursed ₹125 crore to the squad and support staff. A similar, or potentially larger, announcement is anticipated in the coming days, given the team's undefeated run and historic title defence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 10:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).