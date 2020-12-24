Congratulatory messages pour in for Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma as the couple tied knots on Tuesday (December 22). Veteran Indian opener Rohit Sharma also extended greetings for the couples but in his trademark style. While sending ‘best wishes’ for the couple, the dasher hilariously advised the leg-spinner to keep his googlies for oppositions, not for his wife. Notably, Rohit and Chahal are known to share a great camaraderie and fans have often witnessed their banters on social media. Moreover, the leggie never misses out an opportunity of pulling Rohit’s leg with marriage jokes. Hence, Rohit also cheekily sent his wishes. Yuzvendra Chahal Shares ‘Engagement Day’ Pictures With Dhanashree Verma.

“Congratulations bro, best wishes to both of you. Keep those googlies for opposition not her,” tweeted Rohit with an eye-wink emoji. Fans were left in splits after coming across the post with the comment section getting flooded in no time. Meanwhile, Chahal shared the news of his wedding with a post on social media. “22.12.20 We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!” he wrote while sharing pictures from his wedding ceremony. Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal Wedding Album.

Here's How Rohit Wished Chahal!!

Congratulations bro, best wishes to both of you. Keep those googlies for opposition not her 😉 https://t.co/LJFWnLhYbA — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 23, 2020

Chahal was last seen in India vs Australia limited-overs series where he played a vital role in guiding the Men in Blue to victories in two T20Is and one ODI. As far as Rohit is concerned, he is spending quarantine time in Australia to join Team India for the third and fourth Test. The visitors made a terrible start to the Test series – losing the opening game by eight wickets. The second and Boxing Day Test match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26.

