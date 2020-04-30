Rohit Sharma Birthday: Mohammed Shami, Suresh Raina, Coach Ravi Shastri and Others From Cricket Fraternity Wish Hitman As He Turns 33

File picture of Rohit Sharma with Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma, Indian cricket team opener, today celebrates his 33rd birthday. The right-handed batsman was born in Nagpur, Maharashtra on April 30, 1987. Rohit is a key member of the Indian cricket team and has stamped his authority by playing many match-winning knocks. The cricketer is also known for his three double centuries in ODIs, a feat that no other batsman has achieved thus far. As Rohit turned 33, fans wishes the talented batsman Happy Birthday on Twitter. Rohit's current and former teammates too lined-up to wish the cricket star. Fans Celebrate Rohit Sharma’s Birthday, Trend #HappyBirthdayRohit on Twitter As Mumbai Indians Captain Turns 33.

"Happy birthday, Rohit! Wishing you and the family health and happiness in these dire times. Stay home, stay safe, bake a cake," wrote Suresh Raina, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman. Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami tweeted, "Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too!" @ImRo45."

Youngster Khaleel Ahmed and Mayank Agarwal too tweeted a birthday wish for Rohit. "You are one of the nicest and most genuine people I know. Wish you a very happy birthday bro @ImRo45," wrote young pacer Khaleel. "Throwback to this special moment with @ImRo45 as he guided me to my first test hundred. Happy Birthday, Rohit! Can't wait to recreate this!" Tweeted Mayank as he shared a throwback picture. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: 7 Pictures That Prove Mumbai Indians Captain Is a Family Man!

Birthday Wish from Suresh Raina

Happy birthday, Rohit! Wishing you and the family health and happiness in these dire times. Stay home, stay safe, bake a cake. @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/E2ToRIkGIS — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 29, 2020

From Good Friend Shami

Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too!”@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/5wtgrhUsbn — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 29, 2020

From Young Gun

Throwback to this special moment with @ImRo45 as he guided me to my first test hundred. Happy Birthday, Rohit! Can't wait to recreate this!#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/OP961EtkKh — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) April 30, 2020

From Coach

Happy Birthday, Sharmaaaa! Have a great year ahead. Here's wishing you and your family health and happiness 🤗- God Bless @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayHitman pic.twitter.com/lNlGfYN9aa — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 30, 2020

From Another Young Gun

You are one of the nicest and most genuine people I know. Wish you a very happy birthday bro @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #HappyBirthdayHitman — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) April 30, 2020

With coronavirus lockdown being observed across India, Rohit is currently with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira in Mumbai. The right-handed batsman was forced to return from New Zealand in February after he suffered a calf injury. He was subsequently ruled out of the ODI and Test series.