Jasprit Bumrah Trolls Yuvraj Singh for his Hairstyle During his Live Chat With Mohammad Kaif

Jasprit Bumrah Trolls Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the lockdown in the country, the people are confined to their houses and so are the cricketers due to the ongoing pandemic situations created due to coronavirus. Most of the cricketers have been helping out their spouses with their household chores and also in their free time also conduct a live session with each other and fans. Rohit Sharma had earlier conducted a live session with Yuvraj Singh. Today the former Indian left-hander spoke to Mohammad Kaif and Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah who joined the live chat with the two and the Mumbai Indians bowler trolled the former Indian left-hander for his hairstyle. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah Join Hands to Troll Yuzvendra Chahal, ‘He Should Sit in Bangalore,’ Says Mumbai Indians Captain.

From Sania Mirza to Parthiv Patel, everyone made their presence felt in the live chat session. Bumrah joined the live session for a few moments and his comment on Yuvraj Singh left an impact. The southpaw wrote, “Yuvi paa what a hairstyle.” In the video, Yuvraj was sitting with a hairband and all his hair stood curled out. Needless to say that Bumrah’s words caught the attention of the netizens as well. Check out the snapshot below:

Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh have shared the dressing room together when they played for the Indian team. During the course of the conversation, the two spoke about Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and former Indian greats. The two also discussed the kind of impact the legends had for shaping up the youngsters in the team. The two have even contributed financially and have donated money to help fight the deadly disease.