Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 19. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on October 5, 2020. RCB has recently posted birthday wishes for their all-rounder on their social media account. The bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar turns 21 years old on October 5, 2020. Sundar is an integral part of RCB camp as he assists Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin attack. You can check out below Royal Challengers Bangalore birthday wishes post for Washington Sundar ahead of RCB vs DC, Dream11 IPL 2020. RCB vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Virat Kohli defeated Rajasthan Royals in their previous game where they chased down the target of 155 runs in 19.1 overs. While Delhi Capitals under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer won against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 18 runs after posting a massive total of 228/4. Washington Sundar has picked up 17 wickets so far in IPL and the young all-rounder is yet to explode in IPL 2020. With RCB doing well we can expect Sundar to play a big role in coming games. RCB vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 19.

RCB Wishes Washington Sundar Happy Birthday

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have earned six points from four games they have played so far. RCB and DC are at the top two positions at the point table, therefore the upcoming game will be the battle for the top spot. Meanwhile, we wish Washington Sundar a very Happy Birthday.

