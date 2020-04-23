Suresh Raina Relives His Debut ODI Match Against Sri Lanka, Shares Video of His Brilliant Run-Out (View Post)

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Playing for the nation has been certainly a dream of many cricketers around the world. Thus, the debut match for anyone is one of the most significant moments in the life of a player. Recently, India’s swashbuckling batsman Suresh Raina went down memory lane and shared the glimpses of his debut match against Sri Lanka in 2005. The southpaw took to his official Instagram account in which he can be seen effecting a run-out against Marvan Atapattu. Raina went to become the cornerstone of Indian fielding and effected numerous dismissals in international cricket. However, his first run-out still holds a special place in his heart. ‘Dreams Become Reality’: Harbhajan Singh Relives His First Test Wicket Against Australia in 1998 (View Post).

“Relived the early days with this one. Way back when it was all about proving myself, delivering unexpected & look upto my idols to learn as much as I could to add to my skills,” wrote Raina while sharing the video in the picture-sharing website. In that game, Raina wasn’t able to showcase his blitzes with the bat as Muttiah Muralitharan dismissed him for a golden duck. Even, India also lost the game by three wickets. However, the Men in Blue got a superstar in that game who went on to become a world-beater. Meanwhile, have a look at Raina’s throwback post.

View Post:

Raina hasn’t played international cricket since July 2018. However, he is still aiming to get back into the Indian squad. The left-handed batsman’s next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (2020) where he represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, the 13th season of the gala tournament has been postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic and hence, fans are unlikely to witness the action in the T20 extravaganza.