Here’s another exciting encounter in the Dream11 IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This is the second game for the Rajasthan Royals whereas KL Rahul’s KXIP will play their third game in the IPL 2020. Rajasthan Royals won against the Chennai Super Kings in their first game. Courtesy, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith. Whereas, Kings XI Punjab lost their first game against the Delhi Capitals only by a run. However, they made a good come in their next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. KL Rahul's unbeaten knock of 132 runs was the highlight of the game. It would be interesting to watch how things pan out between the two teams in this game. Here is the list of seven things you need to know about the mouth-watering encounter. RR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 9.

RR vs KXIP Head-to-Head:

The two teams have come across each other on 19 occasions. Steve Smith's men hold a slight edge over Kings XI Punjab as they have won 10 games. Eight games are won by KXIP. One match ended with a tie which KXIP won by a Super Over.

RR vs KXIP Key Players

Steve Smith and Jofra Archer would surely be the two players to watch out for from RR. KL Rahul and Mohammad Shami could steal the show from Kings XI Punjab.

RR vs KXIP Mini-Battles

Jofra Archer vs KL Rahul and Steve Smith vs Mohammad Shami could be the interesting clashes we will get to see during the course of the RR vs KXIP match.

RR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 7 Venue

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the IPL 2020 match 9 between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab.

RR vs KXIP Match Timings

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match 6 will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the match will begin at 06:00 pm.

RR vs KXIP Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

RR vs KXIP Likely Playing XIs

RR Probable Playing 11: Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat and Ankit Rajpoot

KXIP Probable Playing 11: KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham/Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami

