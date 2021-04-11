Rajasthan Royals (RR) stake on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 4 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021. The RR vs PBKS clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 12, 2021 (Monday). Fantasy cricket has been a popular game in recent times as it allows fans to earn some cash by applying their knowledge of the game. So ahead of the clash, we bring you some tips to select the captain and vice-captain for your RR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team. IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder List.

The correct selection of a captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11 Fantasy Game. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection Captain Pick: Ben Stokes

The English all-rounder is one of the safest picks as the captain of your RR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team. Ben Stokes comes into the game on the back of some terrific performances in international cricket and will be a crucial part of the RR set up with the bat as well as the ball. Stokes fielding exploits could offer you some extra points.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: KL Rahul

The Punjab Kings skipper is a great option to be selected as the vice-captain of your RR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team. KL Rahul was the leading run-scorer in last year’s edition and is expected to continue that run and with RR missing some key fast bowlers, the Indian might have an easy outing than expected.

RR vs PBKS Probable Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shivam Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Jhye Richardson, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2021 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).